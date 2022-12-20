Tesla May Be the Reason for Musk’s Twitter CEO Poll

In the wake of a poll where Elon Musk asked if he should resign as Twitter CEO, some are speculating that Tesla is the reason.

Musk posted the poll regarding his status as Twitter CEO, promising to abide by the results. The poll ended with 57.5% voting that Musk should resign. While Musk has been noticeably silent since the poll closed, there’s reason to believe Tesla may have been the ultimate reason for him posing the question in the first place.

Musk has been under fire for essentially leaving Tesla leaderless since his purchase of Twitter. One of the largest individual Tesla shareholders went so far as to call for the board to replace Musk as CEO, saying “Elon abandoned Tesla.”

Some believe the poll could be Musk’s exit strategy or, more accurately, Tesla’s exit strategy for Musk.

If you’re asking my opinion, the Tesla board probably had a “come to Jesus” meeting with Musk.



The stock is plummeting. If something doesn’t change, he’ll lose both companies.



This is a way for him to quit and blame it on someone else. Calacanis is my bet for new CEO. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) December 19, 2022

As Wu points out, if the Tesla board exerted pressure on Musk, the poll would be a way for him to return to his main job in a way that saves face.