Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
ElectricVehicleTrends

Tesla Drops Model Y Prices Amid Inventory Glut

Tesla has slashed prices on the Model 7 after a quarter that saw a significant drop in sales for the EV maker....
Tesla Drops Model Y Prices Amid Inventory Glut
Written by Matt Milano
Sunday, April 7, 2024

    • Tesla has slashed prices on the Model 7 after a quarter that saw a significant drop in sales for the EV maker.

    According to CNBC, Tesla’s sales were down 8.5% in the most recent quarter, leaving the company with a surplus of at least 40,000 more vehicles. The company appears to be taking efforts to cut its inventory, slashing prices by thousands on the Model Y.

    The company’s website is listing the Model & as low as $37,790 or the rear-wheel drive model, a drop from $44,990.

    The all-wheel drive models have been dropped by roughly $5,000.

    Tesla has been facing additional challenges, many of them related to CEO Elon Musk. The company’s “consideration score,” which measures the interest of potential buyers, has dropped to just 31% from its peak of 70% in 2021.

    The company continues to be the dominant EV automaker, but Ford is investing—and losing—billions to catch up and is currently the number two EV maker in the US.

    Only time will tell if Tesla stem its mounting issues, but it will take the company—and its CEO—to return to the laser focus it once had if it wants to hold off its rivals and continue pushing the EV industry forward.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |