Tesla Cybertruck Production Delayed to 2022

Customers eager to get their hands on Tesla’s electric pickup truck will have to wait a bit longer, as the company has delayed production to 2022.

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck to a great deal of fanfare. Ever the showman, Elon Musk proudly displayed a demo of the Cybertruck beating an F-150 in a tug-of-war, the validity of which some of questioned.

While mass production was always planned for 2022, Musk had previously said there would be at least some deliveries in 2021. That appears to have changed, if the company’s order and configuration website is correct.

You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022.

While disappointing, the delay is not necessarily unexpected. The Cybertruck is a completely different beast than anything else Tesla has made, and likely has a host of unique issues to be worked out.