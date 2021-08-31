Tesla Autopilot’s Latest Crash Involved a Police Car

When you’re trying to convince the world of your autonomous driving software, it’s a good idea not to hit police cars — as Tesla is learning.

According to The Associated Press, the Tesla in question hit a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser that was pulled over on the side of the road while the trooper helped a disabled vehicle.

The trooper whose cruiser was hit shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday had activated his emergency lights and was on the way to the disabled vehicle when the Tesla hit the cruiser’s left side and then collided with the other vehicle.

Tesla is already under scrutiny for its Autopilot and more advanced Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, with US senators calling for the FTC to investigate the company’s claims. In their letter to FTC chair Lina Khan, the senators words were almost prescient:

“Tesla’s marketing has repeatedly overstated the capabilities of its vehicles, and these statements increasingly pose a threat to motorists and other users of the road.”

There’s at least one Florida Highway Patrol trooper that would likely agree with that sentiment.