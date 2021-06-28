Telegram Adds Group Video Calls

Encrypted communication platform Telegram has finally added group video calls, roughly a year after originally announcing plans for the feature.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, video communication has achieved all new levels of importance, with businesses and individuals alike relying on the technology for everyday life. Virtually every major platform supports video communication in some form or another.

Telegram announced plans to add video calling over a year go, but in a recent blog post the company says the feature is finally here. Currently, while audio participants have no limit on numbers, only the first 30 to join a video chat may use video.

While definitely late to the party, Telegram’s new feature is sure to be much appreciated by its users.