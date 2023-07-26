Teamsters Claim ‘Historic UPS Contract’ Win

The Teamsters have claimed a major victory in their negotiations with UPS, calling it a “historic UPS contact.”

Negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters broke down in early July, opening the door to a potential strike. Ultimately, it appears the two parties have managed to work out their differences, striking a deal the Teamsters hailed as a game changer.

“Rank-and-file UPS Teamsters sacrificed everything to get this country through a pandemic and enabled UPS to reap record-setting profits. Teamster labor moves America. The union went into this fight committed to winning for our members. We demanded the best contract in the history of UPS, and we got it,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “UPS has put $30 billion in new money on the table as a direct result of these negotiations. We’ve changed the game, battling it out day and night to make sure our members won an agreement that pays strong wages, rewards their labor, and doesn’t require a single concession. This contract sets a new standard in the labor movement and raises the bar for all workers.”

“UPS came dangerously close to putting itself on strike, but we kept firm on our demands. In my more than 40 years in Louisville representing members at Worldport — the largest UPS hub in the country — I have never seen a national contract that levels the playing field for workers so dramatically as this one. The agreement puts more money in our members’ pockets and establishes a full range of new protections for them on the job,” said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. “We stayed focused on our members and fought like hell to get everything that full-time and part-time UPS Teamsters deserve.”

The new contract sees significant raises for full and part-time employees, bringing the average top rate of UPS drivers to $49 per hour. The contract also stipulates improved safety and health measures, including air conditioning and cargo ventilation in company vehicles. The contract also prevents employees from being forced to work overtime on their days off, as well as limits the busiest seasonal work period. All employees will also receive Martin Luther King Day as a full holiday.

The entire list of contract wins can be viewed here.