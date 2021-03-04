T-Mobile WFX Challenges Verizon and AT&T for the Enterprise

T-Mobile launched T-Mobile WFX, its latest Un-carrier move aimed at helping businesses embrace the digital transformation.

CEO Mike Sievert opened the event, highlighting the company’s unrivaled 5G network, which is currently 2.5x larger than AT&T’s and 4x larger than Verizon’s. Sievert then talked about how having the largest 5G network put T-Mobile in a position to help address business pain points, especially in the midst of a pandemic-driven shift to remote work.

“The pandemic pushed the fast forward button on the future of work, giving us a decade’s worth of progress in a year’s time. And it’s clear that work will never be the same,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “Tomorrow’s workplace won’t be anything like the old work from office (WFO) world, and it won’t be like today’s work from home (WFH) world. It’ll be something new: the work from anywhere (WFX) world. And T-Mobile WFX and our 5G network arrive at the right time to help businesses meet this moment head on … and come out the other side stronger.”

The result is T-Mobile WFX, comprised of three services: T-Mobile Enterprise Unlimited, T-Mobile Home Office Internet and T-Mobile Collaborate.

T-Mobile Enterprise Unlimited

The company points out that Verizon and AT&T has 50% of enterprise employees locked into limited data plans, requiring customers to estimate how much data they’ll use and pay for overages. With data usage expected to increase with 5G, businesses will spend some $2.5 billion over the next five years just in overages.

T-Mobile Enterprise Unlimited is a new plan for businesses to give them unlimited 4G and 5G data at the same or better price than Verizon and AT&T charge for limited, shared pools of data.

T-Mobile Home Office Internet

T-Mobile Home Office Internet is aimed squarely at the remote worker, providing a fast, secure connection for employees. The included router prioritizes employee devices and filters non-business activity, so the connection remains fast and stable. Meanwhile, family members can continue browsing, gaming and watching videos without being impacted.

The device also includes enterprise-grade security, greatly improving security over a standard home WiFi router.

T-Mobile Collaborate

T-Mobile Collaborate is a new product the company is introducing, designed to replace legacy phone systems with a modern, mobile-first, cloud-driven approach.

The service is an enterprise-grade phone system that provides video and voice conferencing. It includes a built-in AI assistant that can take notes and follow up on items, and features integration with Microsoft 365 and other workplace apps.

“From our experience, T-Mobile Collaborate is a modern, cost effective platform that scales with City of Los Angeles employees, so they can do the critical work needed to create a safe, livable, and prosperous city,” said Ted Ross, Chief Technology Officer, City of Los Angeles.

The new service is powered by Dialpad, and T-Mobile has made an equity investment in the company via T-Mobile Ventures.

Pricing

T-Mobile WFX starts at $90 per line per month, while Enterprise Unlimited with T-Mobile Collaborate can be added together starting at $37 per line per month.