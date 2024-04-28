Asana CEO: Tesla ‘Is Enron Now’

Dustin Moskovitz, Asana CEO and Facebook co-Founder, has harsh words for Tesla, saying the company “is Enron now, folks.”

Moskovitz claims in a Threads post that Tesla is misleading consumers regarding its Full Self-Driving (FSD) and the rate at which its use is growing, saying Tesla “committed consumer fraud on a massive scale.” Moskovitz bases his claims on an in-depth dissection of data and charts released by Tesla that don’t seem to match the data available to Tesla investors.

I know I sound crazy to most people who don’t follow $TSLA closely but at this point it really needs to be said. This is Enron now, folks. It may keep going, but people are going to jail at the end. The data is presented in fraudulent ways, and it doesn’t say what they claim it says even when they make it up. Tesla has committed consumer fraud on a massive scale, from lying about FSD, ranges, and (recently, unconfirmed!) even inflating odometers. Many times now, also securities fraud. — Dustin Moskovitz (moskov) | April 24, 2024

The claim that Tesla is inflating odometer readings to boost the number of FSD miles driven is particularly disturbing, if true.

Needless to say, Elon Musk didn’t take Moskovitz’s posts well, using a slur in response before apologizing.

I’d like to apologize to Dustin Moskowitz for calling him a “retard”. That was wrong. What I meant to say is that he is a pompous idiot whose his head is so far up his own ass that he is legally blind. I wish him the best and hope that someday we can be friends. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) | April 26, 2024

Interestingly, the NHTSA published a report Thursday, revealing that Tesla’s FSD was involved in hundreds of crashes, including ones that led to dozens of fatalities. The report also found that FSD does not do enough to keep drivers focused, while simultaneously not being up to performing as its name implies.

Tesla has been under fire repeatedly for implying that FSD is more capable than it really is, and the data conclusively supports those claims. Combined with Moskovitz’s deep dive on Tesla’s data, it paints a picture that may one day be hard for Tesla to explain.