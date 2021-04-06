T-Mobile Takes ‘Most Reliable 5G Network’ Title in Latest Report

T-Mobile continues to be the carrier to beat in the US 5G race, adding “most reliable 5G” to its list of accolades.

The magenta carrier established an early lead in 5G coverage, thanks to being the first company to roll out a nationwide 5G network. T-Mobile used its 600 MHz spectrum to power the nationwide network, spectrum that gives it excellent range and penetration.

In contrast, Verizon focused almost exclusively on high-band mmWave spectrum in its initial rollout. mmWave offers spectacular speed, but very poor coverage and penetration. As a result, Verizon was the undisputed king of 5G speed in the early days of the rollout.

In January, however, T-Mobile took the 5G speed crown from Verizon, and now the company’s network has been named the most reliable 5G as well.

Independent research firm umlaut examined 35 million data samples from more than 55,000 5G users. According to umlaut’s research, T-Mobile ranks first in 5G overall in 44 states. In addition, the company earned top marks for 5G coverage, reliability and speed.

“Time and time again, the independent network benchmarking reports prove there’s one clear leader in 5G, and that’s T-Mobile,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “With the largest, fastest and now most reliable 5G network in the country, our sights are firmly set on what’s next in 5G, while the competition plays catch-up!!”