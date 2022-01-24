T-Mobile ‘Remains Firmly in First Place’ in the US 5G Wars

T-Mobile is continuing to dominate the US 5G market, beating both Verizon and AT&T, in OpenSignal’s latest report.

T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T are racing to switch their networks over to 5G, rolling out new spectrum as fast as they can. T-Mobile gained a huge advantage with its purchase of Sprint, taking over Sprint’s wealth of mid-band spectrum, which is ideal for 5G deployment. Verizon and AT&T, on the other hand, spent some $68 billion at a single FCC auction to bolster their mid-band spectrum, only to run into issues with the airline industry that have impeded their ability to fully use their spectrum.

Between the early lead T-Mobile was able to take, and its spectrum not being subject to the same concerns as Verizon and AT&T, in terms of the airline industry, T-Mobile has cemented itself as the 5G company to beat in the US.

According to OpenSignal’s January 2022 5G Experience Report, T-Mobile now wins in four of six categories: 5G Availability, 5G Reach, Upload Speed, and Download Speed. Verizon won the other two categories, 5G Games Experience and 5G Voice App Experience, while AT&T did not win any categories.

“The experts have spoken: T-Mobile 5G is number one in speed and coverage, and we’re continuing to pull away from the pack,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “We have the largest 5G network covering 310 million people – 210 million of whom are covered by Ultra Capacity 5G. That’s more than double Verizon’s Ultra Wideband and light years ahead of AT&T’s 5G+. Our competitors are trying desperately to convince consumers and businesses otherwise, but there’s no denying T-Mobile is THE leader in 5G and in a position to deliver the best network performance and capabilities to customers throughout the 5G era.”