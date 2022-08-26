T-Mobile Partners With SpaceX to Provide Coast-to-Coast Coverage

T-Mobile and SpaceX are working together to take coverage to the next level, leveraging SpaceX’s Starlink service and T-Mobile’s 5G.

T-Mobile is already the second-largest wireless carrier in the US and is widely considered to be the leader in 5G. Despite significant advances in coverage over the past several years, there are still parts of the US that have no wireless coverage from any provider.

The magenta carrier wants to fix that problem and is working with SpaceX to do so. The two companies will leverage the power of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service, in combination with T-Mobile’s wealth of mid-band spectrum, to provide true coast-to-coast coverage. Best of all, T-Mobile wants to ensure the new network works with existing phones, meaning most phones will be compatible with the service.

“We’ve always thought differently about what it means to keep customers connected, and that’s why we’re working with the best to deliver coverage above and beyond anything customers have ever seen before,” said Mike Sievert, CEO and president of T-Mobile. “More than just a groundbreaking alliance, this represents two industry-shaking innovators challenging the old ways of doing things to create something entirely new that will further connect customers and scare competitors.”

“The important thing about this is that it means there are no dead zones anywhere in the world for your cell phone,” said SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk. “We’re incredibly excited to do this with T-Mobile.”

The two companies’ new network will provide customers with connectivity virtually anywhere they can see the sky. Initial plans include coverage for “the continental US, Hawaii, parts of Alaska, Puerto Rico and territorial waters,” and the companies have invited carriers around the world to participate, opening the door to truly global coverage.