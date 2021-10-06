T-Mobile Lowering 5G Home Internet Price by $10 to $50

T-Mobile is making its 5G Home Internet even better, lowering the price from $60 a month to $50.

T-Mobile Home Internet is the company’s competitor to broadband and satellite internet. Users receive a modem/router gateway that relies on T-Mobile’s 5G and/or 4G towers to provide service. Most customers get anywhere from 35 to 115 Mbps download speed (this writer consistently gets 90 to 120 Mbps down, and 20 to 40 Mbps up).

T-Mobile has made a name for itself providing simple plans with taxes and fees included. The company is applying that same methodology to its Home Internet, setting itself apart from an industry that made a whopping $9 billion in fees alone in a single year.

“It’s almost hard to fathom that Americans paid ISPs over $9 billion in monthly fees in just one year,” said Dow Draper, Executive Vice President of Emerging Products at T-Mobile. “All that money is above and beyond what people already pay in service costs for something that’s never been more critical. It’s wrong, it’s unnecessary and we’re tackling it head on. Not only do we not charge ANY add-on fees, but we’re also making a change to our price, giving customers $10 off to make up for other ISPs’ long-held backwards practices. We’re bringing an affordable, reliable option to an industry in desperate need of change.”

With no data caps and broadband speeds, T-Mobile Home Internet was already proving to be a game-changer for users living in areas without traditional internet coverage. Add in no contracts and only $50 a month and the company’s service may be ready to take on traditional broadband on its home turf.