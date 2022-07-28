T-Mobile Tops J.D. Power Study for Wireless Customer Care for 10th Consecutive Time

T-Mobile has taken the top honors in J.D. Power’s 022 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study – Volume 2 for the 10th consecutive time.

T-Mobile has long branded itself the “Un-carrier,” eschewing traditional contracts, agreements, and general bad wireless industry practices in favor of putting the customer first. The approach is what helped the company begin turning things around when it was in fourth place in the industry and led to a long-term period of growth that has never stopped.

The company appears to be continuing in its efforts to put customers first, winning J.D. Power’s top honors for the 10th consecutive time.

“T-Mobile’s 10th consecutive first place finish is a testament to our focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences, and this win only motivates our team to aim even higher!” said Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile Consumer Group. “At T-Mobile, we’re committed to giving our customers the best network, the best value AND the best experience. Because people have enough to worry about these days – their wireless service and support they get with it should be easy, and even a bright spot in their day.”