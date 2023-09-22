T-Mobile App Showed Customers Each Other’s Data

T-Mobile customers were treated to seeing each other’s data, as the T-Mobile app leaked billing information across customers.

According to The Mobile Report, T-Mobile customers logging into the app were shown billing information for other customers. After initial reports started showing up, some feared the issue might be the result of yet another data breach.

Fortunately, T-Mobile provided a statement to The Mobile Report saying a data breach was not the cause:

There was no cyberattack or breach at T-Mobile. This was a temporary system glitch related to a planned overnight technology update involving limited account information for fewer than 100 customers, which was quickly resolved.

While the clarification is certainly reassuring, the incident is still a massive privacy issue.