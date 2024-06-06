T-Mobile Announces Home Internet Backup Plan

T-Mobile has unveiled a solution to help customers stay online when their normal ISP goes down, with its Home Internet Backup plan.

T-Mobile has been rolling out its 4G/5G Home Internet for several years, giving customers in underserved areas a viable option for high-speed access. The company is now applying its Home Internet network to providing households with a way to stay connected when their traditional internet goes down.

The company explains in on its site:

Nearly 20% of U.S. internet users said their internet goes out at least a few times a month, according to data from CivicScience. It’s something nearly everyone has experienced — at the most inconvenient time, the internet goes down and all productivity is lost. With T-Mobile’s new Home Internet Backup plan, cable and fiber internet customers can get peace of mind knowing they have a way to stay online during those unexpected outages.

The plan comes with 130 GB of 5G data per month, more than enough to stay connected during occasional down times. The company provides a 5G gateway for not extra cost or monthly fees.

The services costs $30 per month with AutoPay enabled, or $20 a month for T-Mobile voice customers.