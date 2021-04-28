T-Mobile and Zyter Partner on Telehealth

T-Mobile has announced it is partnering with Zyter to provide telehealth options.

Telehealth and telemedicine are growing in popularity as a result of the pandemic. As regions were in quarantine and lockdown, many turned to telehealth for their healthcare. Many viewed telehealth as a safer alternative than in-person doctor’s visits for non-critical medical needs.

Unfortunately, successful deployment and use of telehealth programs requires quality internet access, specifically internet that allows videoconferencing. To help address this, T-Mobile has partnered with Zyter, a leading provider of software as a service (SaaS) digital health products.

“We believe that every American has the right to quality healthcare that is safe and secure,” said Mike Katz, EVP, T-Mobile. “By partnering with Zyter, we can outfit healthcare organizations of all sizes with solutions that reach more people and enable faster and more reliable virtual care through familiar devices like smartphones and tablets.”

The two companies will work together to help healthcare companies care for their patients remotely, using 4G LTE and 5G.

“This is a significant agreement for Zyter as it enables us to leverage the vast resources and footprint of T-Mobile to make our digital health solutions more accessible to more patients,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “By working together, we can help organizations improve patient satisfaction while maintaining care quality and lowering costs.”