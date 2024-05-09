T-Mobile and Verizon May Carve Up U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular appears to be interested in getting out of or scaling down its wireless business and is reportedly in buyout talks with T-Mobile and Verizon.

U.S. Cellular is one of the largest, and last, regional carriers that is well-liked by its users. The company has reportedly been struggling to compete against the three national carriers and leading to a possible sale.

According to The Wall Street Journal, T-Mobile and Verizon are in talks to buy different parts of the business in hopes that split-sale deal will avoid regulatory issues. T-Mobile’s deal could be valued at more than $2 billion and could wrap up as early as this month. Verizon’s deal is not nearly as far along as T-Mobile’s, and may not even result in a deal.

WSJ says the rising cost of wireless licenses is a major motivation for the deal. U.S. Cellular has spectrum in 30 states, covering more than 50 million people, meaning the company can cash in at a time when those licenses are commanding a premium.

If U.S. Cellular does sell its operations, it will mark the end of an era for the wireless industry.