T‑Mobile’s Targets the Enterprise with 5G Advanced Network Solutions

T-Mobile is looking to leverage the power of its 5G network to help enterprises capitalize on the troves of data they collect.

Data is increasingly a priceless commodity for businesses of all sizes. Unfortunately, using that data and turning it into actionable insights can be a challenge. T-Mobile is hoping to address that with 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS).

T-Mobile bills 5G ANS as “a suite of supercharged, managed network solutions that give enterprises more flexibility than ever.” The company is leveraging its position as the leading 5G carrier in the US to help customers reduce their latency as much as 50%, compared to Wi-Fi and CBRS spectrum. T-Mobile has also partnered with Dell, Ericsson, and Nokia to make 5G ANS even better.

“With 5G ANS, we started where T-Mobile always starts: by listening to customers. They told us they need solutions that work TODAY but will also scale tomorrow as part of their digital transformation journey,” said Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile. “With our 5G network, assets and technical leadership, T-Mobile is uniquely equipped to solve the widest array of enterprise challenges, with flexible options, and that’s why we are already seeing industry-leaders use 5G ANS across aviation, entertainment, transportation and more. This is how the 5G leader does 5G enterprise solutions.”

As part of its services, T-Mobile is leveraging its 5G network to provide customers with three options: Public Mobile Network, Hybrid Mobile Network, and Private Mobile Network. The three options allow customers to choose the solution that’s best for their unique needs.

T-Mobile’s customers are already praising the impact 5G ANS has had.

“Making technology driven decisions while flying above the water at highway speeds makes all the difference between winning and losing. It also gives fans an amazing viewing experience,” said Russell Coutts, CEO, SailGP. “With 5G Advanced Network Solutions powering our F50 fleet, we’ve entered a new era of racing. Knowing we have the world’s greatest technology partners enables us to push the boundaries of the sport and capture the attention of the next generation of race fans.”