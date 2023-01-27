Stripe May Go Public Within the Next Year

Stripe’s IPO may be on the horizon, with the company telling employees it will decide within the next year whether to go public.

Stripe was riding high during the pandemic, one of many tech companies that benefited from the switch to remote work and e-commerce. As spending slowed and interest rates crept up post-pandemic, Stripe was forced to delay any plans to go public.

According to The Information, via CNBC, the company’s founders, John and Patrick Collison, have told employees they will make a decision within the next year. The goal is to either either go public, or give employees the chance to sell their shares via secondary offering.