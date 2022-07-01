Steve Jobs Will Posthumously Be Awarded the Medal of Freedom

President Biden has announced he will posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Steve Jobs.

Jobs’ legacy in Silicon Valley is a thing of legend. He co-founded Apple, was ousted from the company, founded NeXT, bought Pixar, and eventually made a triumphant return to Apple. Under his leadership, the company went from being on the verge of bankruptcy to the powerhouse we know today.

President Biden award the Medal of Freedom in recognition of Jobs’ many accomplishments and the impact he had on so many industries.