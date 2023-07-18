Spain Fines Apple and Amazon For Anti-Competitive Behavior

Spain is fining Amazon and Apple 194.1 million euros ($218.03 million) for anti-competitive behavior surrounding Amazon being an Apple reseller.

According to Reuters, Spain’s antitrust watchdog says the two companies’ anti-competitive agreement unfairly restricted the online marketplace for electronics.

“The two companies restricted without justification the number of sellers of Apple products on the Amazon website in Spain,” Spain’s watchdog, the CNMC, said.

Both companies disagreed with the CNMC’s findings and said they will appeal the decision.

“We reject the suggestion made by CNMC that Amazon benefits from excluding sellers from its market place, as our business model hinges precisely on the success of the companies selling through Amazon,” an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

Meanwhile, Apple told the outlet that its agreement with Amazon was designed to limit counterfeits.

The fine breaks down to 143.6 million euros for Apple and 50.5 million euros for Amazon.