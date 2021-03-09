SpaceX Wants to Beam Starlink Internet to Planes, Ships and Trucks

SpaceX wants to expand its Starlink internet access to moving vehicles, including planes, ships, trucks and RVs.

Starlink is a constellation of satellites in low-Earth orbit that provide internet access to remote and underserved communities. The service has already met with favorable reviews, providing internet speeds that were previously unavailable to many of its customers.

In order to work, the satellite constellation is paired with ground antennas. SpaceX is asking the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for permission to install its satellite receivers on moving vehicles to provide them with internet access.

Consumers are interacting with broadband platforms in an increasing variety of ways. No longer are users willing to forego connectivity while on the move, whether driving a truck across the country, moving a freighter from Europe to a U.S. port, or while on a domestic or international flight.

Elon Musk clarified the service is not aimed at cars, but is intended for larger vehicles.