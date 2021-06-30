SpaceX Successfully Launches 88 Satellites

SpaceX has deployed 88 satellites, 85 of them for customers, as the company ramps up its payload delivery service.

SpaceX has previously focused largely on deploying its own satellites, specifically for its Starlink constellation. The company is now branching out into space ridesharing, launching satellites for customers.

The first such launch, Transporter-1, carried 143 satellites. Tuesday’s launch, Transporter-2, only carried 88 satellites but, according to TechCrunch, contained more overall mass.

The launch also marked the first time this year the company successfully landed its first stage onshore, as opposed to landing on a drone ship.