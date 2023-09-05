SpaceX Dumps YouTube for X Livestreams

SpaceX appears to have dumped YouTube for its livesteams, opting to use X instead…to absolutely no one’s surprise.

SpaceX famously livestreams its rocket launches, drawing millions of viewers. X has been improving video since Musk’s takeover, significantly increasing the length of videos that users can upload.

Given that Musk owns SpaceX and X, it’s no surprise the former is moving exclusively to the latter for future livestreams, according to Space Explored.

X has had a tumultuous few months, in the wake of Musk’s purchase. Headline events like the SpaceX launches could help boost the site’s viewership.