Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

SocialMediaNews

SpaceX Dumps YouTube for X Livestreams

SpaceX appears to have dumped YouTube for its livesteams, opting to use X instead...to absolutely no one's surprise....
SpaceX Dumps YouTube for X Livestreams
Written by Staff
Tuesday, September 5, 2023

    • SpaceX appears to have dumped YouTube for its livesteams, opting to use X instead…to absolutely no one’s surprise.

    SpaceX famously livestreams its rocket launches, drawing millions of viewers. X has been improving video since Musk’s takeover, significantly increasing the length of videos that users can upload.

    Given that Musk owns SpaceX and X, it’s no surprise the former is moving exclusively to the latter for future livestreams, according to Space Explored.

    X has had a tumultuous few months, in the wake of Musk’s purchase. Headline events like the SpaceX launches could help boost the site’s viewership.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |