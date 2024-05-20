Sony: Don’t Use Our IP to Train AI…Or Else!

Sony has made its stance on AI clear, warning companies not to use its content to train their AI models without the company’s consent.

AI firms have been under increased scrutiny and criticism for how they train AI models, with OpenAI facing lawsuits for allegedly using various outlets’ content without consent or payment. Sony is leaving nothing to chance, making it clear that companies need its consent if they want to use the company’s content for training purposes.

According to Fortune and Bloomberg, the Sony Music Group sent a letter to some 700 companies, warning them against “unauthorized use” of its content for “training, development or commercialization of AI systems.”

In a statement to Fortune, the company emphasized its commitment to artists and their copyrights.

“We support artists and songwriters taking the lead in embracing new technologies in support of their art,” read the statement. “However, that innovation must ensure that songwriters’ and recording artists’ rights, including copyrights, are respected.”

Copyright has emerged as one of the biggest issues with widespread AI adoption, with critics on both sides arguing their respective positions. Meanwhile, legislators are trying to grapple with the problem, but some fear a legislative solution may come too late to be of practical benefit.