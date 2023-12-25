Software Issues Sideline The Chevrolet Blazer EV

GM’s foray into electric vehicles is not going well, with the company halting sales of the Chevy Blazer EV amid a myriad of software issues.

Edmunds has been testing the Blazer EV, or at least trying to. The outlet encountered 23 software issues that resulted in their vehicle being completely “unusable.” Interestingly, GM halted sales shortly after Edmunds published its findings.

“We are aware that a limited number of Blazer EV owners have experienced some software quality issues,” Chevrolet said in a statement. “To ensure our customers have a great experience with their vehicle, we are temporarily pausing sales of Blazer EVs. Our team is working quickly to roll out a fix, and owners will be contacted with further information on how to schedule their update. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Unfortunately, it seems GM’s problems go beyond just the Blazer EV. According to InsideEVs, MC Hummer and Cadillac Lyriq owners are reporting issues as well. The common denominator is that all of the impacted vehicles are built on GM’s Ultium EV platform.

Given that GM has touted Ultium as the future of its EV development, the issues are an ignominious start for the company.