Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
SocialMediaNews

Snapchat May Soon Offer a ‘Friends & Family’ Plan

Snapchat may be prepping a "Friends & Family" subscription plan, according to information spotted in the code of a beta version....
Snapchat May Soon Offer a ‘Friends & Family’ Plan
Written by Staff
Tuesday, November 14, 2023

    • Snapchat may be prepping a “Friends & Family” subscription plan, according to information spotted in the code of a beta version.

    Spotted by Android Authority, Snapchat v12.61.0.45 Beta mentions a “Friends & Family Plan.” The outlet was not able to discern any pricing for the new subscription, but its a safe bet it will be higher than existing plans.

    There was mention of an annual plan, however, which would seem to indicate the company may plan to offer the subscription at a cheaper price for those who pay for the entire year.

    Android Authority also discovered references to a “Plan Owner,” indicating there will be an administration account that has the ability to add additional accounts to the plan.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |