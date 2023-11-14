Snapchat May Soon Offer a ‘Friends & Family’ Plan

Snapchat may be prepping a “Friends & Family” subscription plan, according to information spotted in the code of a beta version.

Spotted by Android Authority, Snapchat v12.61.0.45 Beta mentions a “Friends & Family Plan.” The outlet was not able to discern any pricing for the new subscription, but its a safe bet it will be higher than existing plans.

There was mention of an annual plan, however, which would seem to indicate the company may plan to offer the subscription at a cheaper price for those who pay for the entire year.

Android Authority also discovered references to a “Plan Owner,” indicating there will be an administration account that has the ability to add additional accounts to the plan.