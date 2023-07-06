Shazam Can Now Identify Music Playing In Other Apps

Apple has updated its Shazam music discovery app, adding the ability to identify music playing in other apps.
Shazam is one of the leading music discovery apps, used by countless people to identify music and add it to their collections. Apple bought the app in 2018 and has increasingly integrated it into iOS to make it easier and faster to use.
The company announced its latest features in the app’s release notes:
You can now identify songs in apps like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Simply open Shazam, tap the blue button, and switch back to the app you were using. Remember to turn on iCloud to keep your Shazams safe and in sync with Music Recognition in Control Center. Go to Shazam Settings > iCloud Sync.