Sen. Bernie Sanders Wants to Subpoena Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz

Senator Bernie Sanders has some tough questions for Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and wants to subpoena him to get the answers.

Starbucks has been under growing scrutiny for its anti-union efforts against Workers United. In the US, companies are strictly regulated regarding how they interact with unions and are prohibited from interfering with organizing efforts.

Senator Sanders believes Starbucks has crossed that line and wants to question Schultz about, according to a tweet he sent Wednesday:

Unfortunately, Howard Schultz has given us no choice, but to subpoena him. A multi-billion dollar corporation like Starbucks cannot continue to break federal labor law with impunity. The time has come to hold Starbucks and Mr. Schultz accountable.

Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders), March 1, 2023

Sanders cites the 75 complaints the National Labor Relations Board has brought against Starbucks:

“While Howard Schultz is a multi-billionaire who runs a very profitable multi-national corporation, he must understand that he and his company are not above the law,” Sanders said. “The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has filed over 75 complaints against Starbuck for violating federal labor law and there have been over 500 unfair labor practice charges lodged against his company. These violations include the illegal firing of more than a dozen Starbucks workers. For nearly a year, I and many of my colleagues in the Senate have repeatedly asked Mr. Schultz to respect the constitutional right of workers at Starbucks to form a union and to stop violating federal labor laws. Mr. Schultz has failed to respond to those requests. He has denied meeting and document requests, skirted congressional oversight attempts, and refused to answer any of the serious questions we have asked. Unfortunately, Mr. Schultz has given us no choice, but to subpoena him. A multi-billion dollar corporation like Starbucks cannot continue to break federal labor law with impunity. The time has come to hold Starbucks and Mr. Schultz accountable.”

Sanders plans on calling a vote next week of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) on whether to subpoena Schultz.