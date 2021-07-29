SAP Partners With Google Cloud to Accelerate Customer Cloud Adoption

SAP and Google are tightening their working relationship, with the two companies partnering to help customers move to the cloud.

Google switched from Oracle Finance to SAP in April, and now Google Cloud and SAP are partnering to help accelerate cloud adoption.

“Google Cloud and SAP share a commitment to supporting customer success and growth. We’re delighted to partner with SAP to accelerate business’ digital transformations with SAP on Google Cloud and with next-generation cloud capabilities,” said Rob Enslin, President at Google Cloud. “Through support for RISE with SAP and in-depth integrations between SAP and Google Cloud, this new partnership will enable customers to seamlessly bring their most critical business systems and applications to a future-proof, secure, and low-latency environment and to run them sustainably, on the industry’s cleanest cloud.”

“RISE with SAP has been adopted by customers who want to accelerate their journey toward becoming an Intelligent Enterprise. We are now expanding our partnership with Google Cloud to further customer success,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and responsible for SAP Product Engineering. “Offering integration between SAP solutions, SAP BTP, and Google Cloud infrastructure and capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics gives customers both the choice they desire as well as the innovative portfolio they seek to transform their businesses in the cloud.”

The partnership is not particularly surprising, given Microsoft Azure stopped being SAP’s preferred cloud partner in May. At the time, SAP said they were making the decision due to their customers wanting more choice.