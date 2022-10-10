Samsung’s Tizen OS Poised for Use on Third-Party TVs

Samsung has its first Tizen OS licensees as the company looks to expand Tizen’s footprint in the smart TV market.

Tizen OS is a Linux-based OS developed by Samsung, in conjunction with the Linux Foundation. Tizen has continued to grow since its introduction in 2012, but has primarily been used by Samsung.

The company has now partnered with third-party manufacturers, paving the way for them to adopt Tizen OS on their own TVs.

Samsung Electronics today announced a partnership with leading international ODM (Original Development Manufacturing) companies such as Atmaca, HKC and Tempo — a collaboration that will enable non-Samsung smart TV models to use Tizen OS for the first time. New TVs from Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, Vispera and other brands1 will be available in Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Türkiye and the United Kingdom this year,2 allowing more consumers to enjoy a premium smart TV experience enabled by Tizen, an open source OS for Samsung Smart TV.

Samsung says it will continue to work to help spread Tizen’s adoption.

“2022 has been a memorable year for Tizen OS as we celebrate its 10th anniversary and the very first Tizen-powered smart TVs available from other brands,” said Yongjae Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Starting with these new Tizen-powered smart TVs, we will continue to expand the licensing program and introduce Tizen OS and its ecosystem to more products and brands around the world.”