Samsung Wants a ‘Dream Team’ to Tackle Apple’s M1 in 2025

Samsung is taking steps to tackle Apple’s M1, reportedly assembling a “dream team” to surpass Apple’s silicon in 2025.

Apple upended the industry when it unveiled the M1, a custom system-on-chip (SoC) based on the same designs that have powered the iPhone and iPad for years. At its core, the M1 is loosely based on Arm’s designs, much like chips from Samsung, Qualcomm, and others. Unfortunately for those companies, however, none of them have been able to match Apple’s performance — something Samsung wants to change with its dream team.

Read more: Intel Continues to Play From Behind Against Apple’s M1

According to Neowin, Samsung’s new team is named “Dream Platform One.” The team will be responsible for designing a new in-house chip with the sole purpose of beating Apple’s custom silicon.

Of course, beating Apple is easier said then done, especially since doing so is a moving target. Samsung is hoping to surpass the M1 in 2025, but Apple isn’t going to sit on its laurels until then. Since the M1’s introduction, the company has released the M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra, all of which have significantly improved the SoC’s performance over the base M1.

Samsung will have to pull a rabbit out of its hat if it truly wants to surpass Apple in 2025.