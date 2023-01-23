Samsung May Bring Its Free TV Plus to Third-Party TVs

Samsung may bring its popular TV Plus streaming app to third-party TVs, according to a new report.

Samsung includes its free TV Plus streaming app on its own TVs, but tech reporter Janko Roettgers reports that the company has been approaching other manufacturers to discuss bundling TV Plus with their TVs. While Samsung is not commenting publicly, Roettgers cites multiple unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.

TCL is one manufacturer that Samsung has evidently discussed a deal with, although TCL declined to comment.

As Roettgers points out, TV Plus is a rare hit for Samsung, as the company has historically struggled to gain traction with its own services. It’s little wonder the company is eager to capitalize on its success.