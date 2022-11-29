Samsung May Be Prepping Self Repair Assistant App

Samsung’s self repair plans may be coming into sharper focus, with a reported Self Repair Assistant app in the works.

First spotted by SamMobile, Samsung has filed for a trademark that indicates its intention to release a mobile app to assit in self repair efforts. The outlet describes the application:

The trademark filing describes “Self Repair Assistant” as a “computer application software for mobile phones for self-installation and self-maintenance of smartwatches, tablets, mobile phones, and earbuds.” It’s supposed to provide “consultancy and information services relating to self-installation and self-repair” of various mobile device types.

Self repair options have become increasingly important as the right to repair movement has gained steam. Samsung, Microsoft, and Apple have all committed to self repair, but Samsung seems to be the first to be creating an app to facilitate the process.