Salesforce Pro Suite Is An All-in-One CRM for Small Businesses

Salesforce has launched Pro Suite, an all-in-one CRM designed to give small and growing businesses a powerful option for the present and future.

Salesforce already sells Starter Suite, but Pro Suite is designed to give growing businesses and startups more advanced options and a “seamless growth path.” The new option includes advanced automation, customization, and integration options, as well as advanced sales and service features.

Pro Suite empowers customers to quickly and easily get started on the world’s #1 AI CRM and scale seamlessly. Unlike other point solutions, customers will never outgrow Salesforce. We have a variety of solutions — big and small — for every unique business need or industry. Salesforce customers will never have to rip and replace existing implementations to get the right-sized solution for their needs. We offer a variety of fully customizable upgrade paths from Starter and Pro Suite all the way up to our top Einstein 1 Sales Edition.

The company believes the timing is perfect to launch Pro Suite, since a recent survey shows that small businesses believe 2024 will be a critical year for their success.

“A recent survey from Slack found that 40% of small businesses believe 2024 is a ‘make or break’ year for their business — and that technology is a key focus for them,” said Kris Billmaier, SVP and GM of Salesforce Self-Service and Growth Products.

“Unlike its competitors, Salesforce has been a long-time leader in CRM and we’ve built Pro Suite on that same, extensible platform that has been the foundation of our customers’ success for 25 years,” added Kris Billmaier.

The company has priced Pro Suite at $100 per month. Interested parties can learn more here.