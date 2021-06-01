Salesforce Announces First Global Dreamforce 2021

Salesforce has announced Dreamforce 2021, the first such global event, with both virtual and in-person elements.

Dreamforce is the premier event for Salesforce and its ecosystem of partners and customers. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, like most companies, Salesforce took its event digital. Doing so helped it reach an unprecedented audience, some 140 million worldwide.

Salesforce is eager to build on that success by taking Dreamforce 2021 global with in-person events. The conference will be held September 21-23, 2021, in San Francisco, New York City, London and Paris, as well as digitally.

“We’re thrilled to bring Dreamforce back as an in-person experience, and we can’t wait to bring all our Trailblazers together for a completely new brand experience,” said Sarah Franklin, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce. “Whether you join us in person or online, it will be the most innovative and immersive Dreamforce ever — another example of how, in this new all-digital world, we can achieve success from anywhere.”

Salesforce has been one of the biggest companies to permanently embrace remote work and flexible office policies, so it’s nice to see the company committed to ongoing digital events.