Russia Passes Law Forcing Social Media Companies to Have Local Office

Vladimir Putin has signed a law that forces social media companies to have an office in the country.

Russia has a long history of trying to control information and stamp out dissent. For such a regime, few things are more dangerous than social media, where information can go viral, making it difficult for a government to easily control. As a result, social media platforms have been in the government’s crosshairs for some time.

The latest law is another attempt to exert control, and will require social media giants to have an office in-country, according to Reuters.

“A foreign entity, carrying out activities on the internet in Russia, is obliged to create a branch, open an office or establish a Russian legal entity,” the new law reads.

Not all social media companies will be impacted. The law specifically targets platforms with at least 500,000 daily users in Russia. Even so, roughly 20 companies will likely fall under the new legislation.