Robots in High Demand Thanks to Labor Shortage

The robotics industry is experiencing massive growth as employers turn to robots to help offset labor shortages.

The pandemic has led to fundamental shifts in the workforce. Many companies are still struggling to get employees to come back to the office, while others have embraced remote work entirely. Many others, especially in hospitality and retail, have struggled with labor shortages as people have simply not returned to those jobs.

According to The Wall Street Journal and Business Insider, employers are increasingly turning to robots to pick up the slack. In the first quarter of 2022, robot orders saw a 40% increase, while orders were up 21% in 2021.

“The robots are becoming easier to use,” Michael Cicco, Fanuc America CEO, told the Wall Street Journal. “Companies used to think that automation was too hard or too expensive to implement.”

At WPN, we previously covered examples of robots saving restaurants, handling server positions owners were struggling to fill. With a record 11.5 million job openings available, and no end in sight to the labor shortage, it’s a safe bet the robot industry is just beginning to take off.