Robinhood Aiming for $35 Billion Valuation

Robinhood is aiming for a $35 billion valuation as the company prepares to go public next week.

Robinhood helped democratize stock trading, making it relatively easy for anyone with a smartphone to get involved. The company has built on that success by working to democratize IPO offerings too, allowing the average investor to get in on what used to be reserved for a select few.

The company is preparing to go public, and will price some 55 million stocks between $38 to $42 per share, according to SFGATE. If the shares sell at the high end of the range, it would raise $2.3 billion.

Robinhood also plans to offer its customers an estimated $770 million worth of stock, at $40 a share, via its own platform.

If Robinhood reaches its target valuation, it would prove the ultimate validation for a company that has upended modern-day investing.