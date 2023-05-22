Report: Apple Supplier Is Ramping Up 15-Inch MacBook Air Production

Apple supplier Quanta Computer is reportedly ramping up production of the long-rumored 15-inch MacBook Air.

The MacBook Air is Apple’s most popular notebook, but only comes in a 13-inch form factor. The company has been rumored to be planning a 15-inch model, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman pegging WWDC 2023 for the release.

According to MacRumors, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring issued a research note to clients indicating Quanta has been ramping up production of the new model. The analyst says the supplier expects single-digit percentage growth in Q2 2023 in its notebook assemblies, driven largely by the new MacBook.

Given how popular the MacBook Air line is, a 15-inch model will likely be a big hit, giving users a larger screen in an affordable package.