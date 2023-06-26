Remote Work Goes Mainstream

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has released its latest American Time Use Survey (ATUS), and it’s good news for remote work.

According to the Bureau, more than a third of workers are doing their jobs at least partially from home.

In 2022, 34 percent of employed persons did some or all of their work at home on days they worked, and 69 percent of employed persons did some or all of their work at their workplace, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.

The Bureau broke down the amount of time workers spent working at home vs at work, as well as the percentage of men vs women working from home.

On days they worked, 34 percent of employed persons did some or all of their work at home and 69 percent of employed persons did some or all of their work at their workplace. On average, those who worked at home did so for 5.4 hours on days they worked, and those who worked at their workplace did so for 7.9 hours.

On days they worked, employed women were more likely than employed men to do some or all of their work at home–41 percent of women, compared with 28 percent of men. On days they worked at home, employed women and men spent the same amount of time doing so (5.4 hours).

There was also a correlation between education and remote work.

Workers with higher levels of education were more likely to work at home than were those who had less education. Among workers age 25 and over, 54 percent of employed persons with a bachelor’s degree or higher performed some work at home on days worked, compared with 18 percent of those with a high school diploma and no college. Workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher were equally likely to work on an average day as were those with a high school diploma and no college (68 percent).

While it may have waned post-pandemic, the Bureau’s report is a strong indication that remote work has gone mainstream and is here to stay.