Red Hat Suspends Russian Business Operations

Red Hat has suspended operations in Russia, dealing another blow to the country over its invasion of Ukraine.
Red Hat is a subsidiary of IBM and the maker of the popular Red Hat Enterprise Linux, widely used to power servers around the world. The company has now joined the plethora of companies that are pulling out of Russia.
While relevant sanctions must guide many of our actions, we’ve taken additional measures as a company. Effective immediately, Red Hat is discontinuing sales and services in Russia and Belarus (for both organizations located in or headquartered in Russia or Belarus). This includes discontinuing partner relationships with organizations based in or headquartered in Russia or Belarus.
In addition to suspending operations in Russia, Red Hat is also working to help its employees in Ukraine get to safety.
The safety, security, and well-being of our associates remain our top priority. The cross-functional team we established several weeks ago has connected directly with every Red Hatter in Ukraine and Russia and will continue to ensure they have the support and resources they need. We have helped Red Hatters in Ukraine and their families (including spouses, children and family members) move safely to nearby countries and continue to help those who remain in the country in any way possible.