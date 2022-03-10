Red Hat Suspends Russian Business Operations

Red Hat has suspended operations in Russia, dealing another blow to the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

Red Hat is a subsidiary of IBM and the maker of the popular Red Hat Enterprise Linux, widely used to power servers around the world. The company has now joined the plethora of companies that are pulling out of Russia.

While relevant sanctions must guide many of our actions, we’ve taken additional measures as a company. Effective immediately, Red Hat is discontinuing sales and services in Russia and Belarus (for both organizations located in or headquartered in Russia or Belarus). This includes discontinuing partner relationships with organizations based in or headquartered in Russia or Belarus.

In addition to suspending operations in Russia, Red Hat is also working to help its employees in Ukraine get to safety.