Recalled Chevrolet Bolts Caught Fire, GM Issues Warning

GM is warning that at least two Chevrolet Bolts have caught fire, despite being serviced in a recall.

GM issued a recall for nearly 51,000 Chevy Bolts over a risk of the vehicles catching on fire when “charged to full, or very close to full, capacity.” At the time, GM recommended parking the vehicles outside, away from buildings until they could be fixed.

It appears the fix may not be 100% foolproof, with two Bolts catching on fire despite already being fixed under the recall. As a result, the company is once again asking users to leave the vehicles parked outside until the issue can be investigated further.

General Motors has been notified of two recent Chevrolet Bolt EV fire incidents in vehicles that were remedied as part of the safety recall announced in November 2020. Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking owners of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt EVs who were part of the recall population to park their vehicles outdoors immediately after charging and not leave their vehicles charging overnight while we investigate these incidents.

The company also asks customers that have not yet taken advantage of the recall to go ahead and do so. With only two known cases, out of the thousands that have already been fixed, it’s entirely possible this new issue may be completely unrelated.