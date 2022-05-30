realityOS: Apple’s AR/VR Plans Take Shape

On the verge of Apple’s WWDC 2022, a new trademark finally offers a glimpse into Apple’s augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) plans.

First spotted by The Verge journalist Parker Ortolani, a trademark for “realityOS” has been filed by a shell company that has provided no proof of use.

It cannot be a coincidence that the “realityOS” trademark owned by a company that seemingly doesn’t exist and is specifically for “wearable computer hardware” is being filed around the world on June 8, 2022 — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani), May 28, 2022

Apple has been rumored to be working on an AR/VR headset, and it is widely believed the company will be revealing it at WWDC. While “realityOS” has showed up in some of Apple’s source code, the trademark filing indicates it’s more than a codename, and likely the official name Apple will use for the version of iOS that will power its headset.