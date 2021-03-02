Real-Time Translation Coming to Cisco WebEx

In the battle for the videoconferencing market, Cisco has announced that WebEx will be gaining live translation for more than 100 languages.

Zoom may have become the poster child for pandemic-based videoconferencing, but WebEx remains a popular choice, especially among businesses, thanks to its blend of features, price and security. Like Zoom, Teams and others, WebEx has continued to evolve and add features customers need, especially as a result of the current state of remote work.

In one of its biggest additions, available for testing later this month, Cisco is adding live translation for more than 100 languages.

In late March, Webex will begin a trial of real-time translation – from English to 100+ languages (note not all dialects included in translations). That means, non-native English speakers and/or hearing-impaired participants can choose closed captioning translation from English to one of the 108 additional languages supported from Afrikaans to Zulu. Real-time translation aids understanding and creates a more inclusive meeting, where language no longer be a barrier to great collaboration.

The feature will likely help WebEx make inroads in multi-language teams, providing an effective way to communicate without purchasing expensive, third-party translation services.

The feature is expected to be generally available in May.