‘Reader Apps’ On the App Store Can Now Include Alternate Payment Links

Developers of “reader apps,” such as Netflix, Spotify, and Kindle, can now include a link to alternative payment methods.

Apple and Google have been under increasing pressure to open up their app ecosystems to outside payment options. Apple, in particular, has fought against such efforts aggressively, but has lost some of its battles, including against the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC). As part of its settlement with the JFTC, the company agreed to crack open its walled garden for reader apps, allowing them to include a link to alternate payment options.

Apple has now implemented those changes, announcing the change on its Developer site.

Last year, Apple announced an update coming to the App Store in early 2022 that would allow developers of “reader” apps to include an in-app link to their website for account creation and management purposes. Starting today, with the update of App Store Review guideline 3.1.3(a), developers of reader apps can now request access to the External Link Account Entitlement. This entitlement lets reader apps link to a website that is owned or maintained by the developer, so that users can create or manage their account outside of the app. Reader apps are apps that provide one or more of the following digital content types — magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, or video — as the primary functionality of the app.

Developers can learn more here.