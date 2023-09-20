Advertise with Us
Raimondo: No Evidence China Can Produce 7nm Chips At Scale

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo doesn't believe China can produce 7nm chips at scale, despite Huawei's recent announcement....
Written by Staff
Tuesday, September 19, 2023

    Huawei surprised the industry and US lawmakers when it announced the Mate 60 Pro, a smartphone powered by a 7nm chip made by Chinese firm SMIC. US lawmakers did not believe China was capable of manufacturing such an advanced chip, especially in the wake of US sanctions aimed at keeping such advanced tech beyond the reach of Chinese companies.

    According to the Washington Examiner, Raimondo told the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology that she was upset by the news, but didn’t believe China could duplicate the results at scale.

    “I was obviously upset when I saw the [Huawei announcement for the Mate 60],” Raimondo said. “The only good news I can offer is that we have no evidence they can produce 7 nanometers at scale.”

    At this point in time, it is unclear if Huawei’s chip incorporates any technology obtained in violation of US sanctions.

