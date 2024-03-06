Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite May Rival Apple’s M-Series

Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X may finally give PC makers an answer to Apple’s M-series MacBooks and bring Arm-powered PCs mainstream.

Apple’s M-series chips are based on Arm designs and have upended the PC industry. MacBook performance rivals the top chips from Intel and AMD, while offering superior energy efficiency and battery life. Much of the benefits come from the advantages offered by Arm’s architecture.

While Qualcomm also makes Arm-based chips, the company has struggled to match Apple’s M-series…at least until now. According to TechRadar and Windows Latest, the latest benchmarks of Windows running on a Snapdragon X Elite show it competing head-to-head with top-end MacBooks.

Microsoft has been focusing more on Arm, promoting Windows on Arm-based devices—something that would have been unthinkable during Intel’s heyday. The company has been working closely with Qualcomm to make high-performance Arm-based PCs, even having an exclusive relationship with the chip firm for some time.

If the Snapdragon X Elite delivers as well as initial benchmarks indicate, Apple could finally have some real competition in the mobile arena.