Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
ITProNews

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite May Rival Apple’s M-Series

Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X may finally give PC makers an answer to Apple's M-series MacBooks and bring Arm-powered PCs mainstream....
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite May Rival Apple’s M-Series
Written by Staff
Wednesday, March 6, 2024

    • Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X may finally give PC makers an answer to Apple’s M-series MacBooks and bring Arm-powered PCs mainstream.

    Apple’s M-series chips are based on Arm designs and have upended the PC industry. MacBook performance rivals the top chips from Intel and AMD, while offering superior energy efficiency and battery life. Much of the benefits come from the advantages offered by Arm’s architecture.

    While Qualcomm also makes Arm-based chips, the company has struggled to match Apple’s M-series…at least until now. According to TechRadar and Windows Latest, the latest benchmarks of Windows running on a Snapdragon X Elite show it competing head-to-head with top-end MacBooks.

    Microsoft has been focusing more on Arm, promoting Windows on Arm-based devices—something that would have been unthinkable during Intel’s heyday. The company has been working closely with Qualcomm to make high-performance Arm-based PCs, even having an exclusive relationship with the chip firm for some time.

    If the Snapdragon X Elite delivers as well as initial benchmarks indicate, Apple could finally have some real competition in the mobile arena.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |