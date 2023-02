Google Photos appears to be randomly breaking for some users on iOS 16.3.1, with users advised to wait before upgrading.

Apple released iOS 16.3.1 Monday and users almost immediately began reporting issues with Google Photos. First spotted by 9to5Mac, Twitter quickly filled with comments by impacted users.

Google Photos not working here. 🤯 — Albert (@AlbertroRodrigu) February 14, 2023

I can confirm… it does in fact break the app 😂 — Justin (@justinkoehn) February 13, 2023

Después de actualizar a iOS 16.3.1, la app de Google Photos deja de funcionar 😑@googlemexico pic.twitter.com/Gdqvb1rXCj — Daniel Méndez (@donese) February 13, 2023

While not everyone is affected, users are advised to hold off upgrading iOS until Apple or Google come up with a fix.