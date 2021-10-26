President Biden to Nominate Jessica Rosenworcel to FCC Chair

President Biden is preparing to make his nominations for key positions, including nominating Jessica Rosenworcel as FCC Chair.

Jessica Rosenworcel has been serving as acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission since the outset of the Biden administration. In a somewhat surprising move, the administration had previously made no attempts to permanently fill the role, or nominate someone to the fill the remaining commissioner seat. As a result, the FCC has remained evenly divided, 2-2, an unusual situation when compared with past administrations.

The White House has revealed its plans to nominate Rosenworcel as Chair, and Gigi Sohn as Commissioner. Sohn previously “served as Counselor to Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler” and was a strong proponent of net neutrality.

Should the nominations pass the Senate, the FCC will have the voting power necessary to reinstitute net neutrality rules and other changes that many have been advocating for.